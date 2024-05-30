Bama Central

Roll Call, May 30, 2024: Alabama Basketball Given Better Championship Odds Than Football

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Blake Byler

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.

Times are changing in Tuscaloosa.

The 2024-25 athletic calendar is approaching, and for the first time in a long time, the Alabama basketball season may be as anticipated as the Alabama football season. The basketball team, coming fresh off the program's first Final Four appearance, currently has better odds to win the national championship than the football team after All-American Mark Sears announced his return on Wednesday.

The basketball team's national championship odds currently sit at +1200, while the football's team's national championship odds currently sit at +1400 in head coach Kalen DeBoer's first year at the helm.

There's a solid chance this could be the first time Alabama basketball is ranked higher than Alabama football in the preseason since 2006-07, when basketball came into the season ranked No. 11 and football came into the season unranked in Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Softball: No. 14 Alabama vs No. 6 UCLA, Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City, Okla., 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Crimson Tide Results:

  • No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Incoming freshman diver Nigel Chambers took home gold at the 2024 TYR Junior America’s Cup.
  • In adapted athletics, Martha Harris' first season in Tuscaloosa ended after advancing all the way to the singles championships.
  • Alabama football announced the tragic passing of student manager Caden Clay.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

  • 93 days.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.

May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr

