Roster Limits for Every Alabama Sport Following House v. NCAA Settlement
Late on Friday night, after years of litigation, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, which will allowb schools to participate in revenue sharing directly with the athletes, and there will be a salary cap system ($20.5 million to athletes) plus roster limits to college sports.
This settlement was from a branch of three lawsuits combined into one case, which addressed compensation for collegiate athletes. The results of this case also bring $2.8 billion in damages for former and current athletes who were not able to profit from NIL over the last decade, as the name, image and likeness model was created in the summer of 2021.
As previously stated, the agreement created a change in the number of scholarships that each collegiate sport could distribute. Some sports across the country saw large increases and decreases in scholarships, but for the sports at Alabama, all of them gained more roster spots.
Here's a look at the changes in roster limits for each Alabama sport:
Sport
Old Scholarship Limit
New Roster Limit
Potential Increase in Scholarships
Baseball
11.7
34
22.3
Men's Basketball
13
15
2
Women's Basketball
15
15
0
Men's Cross Country
5
17
12
Women's Cross Country
6
17
11
Football
85
105
20
Men's Golf
4.5
9
4.5
Women's Golf
6
9
3
Gymnastics
12
20
8
Men's Track and Field
12.6
45
35.4
Women's Track and Field
18
45
27
Rowing
20
68
48
Soccer
14
28
14
Softball
12
25
13
Men's Swimming and Diving
9.9
30
20.1
Women's Swimming and Diving
14
30
16
Men's Tennis
4.5
10
5.5
Women's Tennis
8
10
2
Volleyball
12
18
6
Based on the table above, Alabama men's track and field saw the highest rise with 35 more scholarships becoming available, while women's basketball stayed the course.
Nevertheless, while there are more scholarships to go around, the hot topic that is the transfer portal was not altered in the settlement.
So while the roster increase can provide more depth, it may also increase the amount of redshirts––which could see more and more athletes enter the portal for a bigger role elsewhere after their respective sport's season.