Roster Limits for Every Alabama Sport Following House v. NCAA Settlement

All Crimson Tide athletic programs saw an increase in scholarship limits, but which sport received the most?

Hunter De Siver

Drone Show during Homecoming Festivities at University of Alabama Quad in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Oct 25, 2024.
Drone Show during Homecoming Festivities at University of Alabama Quad in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Oct 25, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Late on Friday night, after years of litigation, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, which will allowb schools to participate in revenue sharing directly with the athletes, and there will be a salary cap system ($20.5 million to athletes) plus roster limits to college sports.

This settlement was from a branch of three lawsuits combined into one case, which addressed compensation for collegiate athletes. The results of this case also bring $2.8 billion in damages for former and current athletes who were not able to profit from NIL over the last decade, as the name, image and likeness model was created in the summer of 2021.

As previously stated, the agreement created a change in the number of scholarships that each collegiate sport could distribute. Some sports across the country saw large increases and decreases in scholarships, but for the sports at Alabama, all of them gained more roster spots.

Here's a look at the changes in roster limits for each Alabama sport:

Sport

Old Scholarship Limit

New Roster Limit

Potential Increase in Scholarships

Baseball

11.7

34

22.3

Men's Basketball

13

15

2

Women's Basketball

15

15

0

Men's Cross Country

5

17

12

Women's Cross Country

6

17

11

Football

85

105

20

Men's Golf

4.5

9

4.5

Women's Golf

6

9

3

Gymnastics

12

20

8

Men's Track and Field

12.6

45

35.4

Women's Track and Field

18

45

27

Rowing

20

68

48

Soccer

14

28

14

Softball

12

25

13

Men's Swimming and Diving

9.9

30

20.1

Women's Swimming and Diving

14

30

16

Men's Tennis

4.5

10

5.5

Women's Tennis

8

10

2

Volleyball

12

18

6

Based on the table above, Alabama men's track and field saw the highest rise with 35 more scholarships becoming available, while women's basketball stayed the course.

Nevertheless, while there are more scholarships to go around, the hot topic that is the transfer portal was not altered in the settlement.

So while the roster increase can provide more depth, it may also increase the amount of redshirts––which could see more and more athletes enter the portal for a bigger role elsewhere after their respective sport's season.

