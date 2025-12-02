Alabama's Placement in KenPom, NET Rankings, Bracketology Entering December
Alabama men's basketball ranks No. 12 in the country after posting a 5-2 start to the season.
While the AP Top 25 utilizes numerous factors to determine its weekly list, there are a few more ranking systems that include the Crimson Tide. Perhaps three of the most notable are KenPom ratings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and NET rankings.
Alabama opened the Players Era Festival last week with a loss to then-No. 12 Gonzaga 95-85 on Nov. 24, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to take UNLV down 115-76 last Tuesday and dominate Maryland 105-72 last Wednesday. Lunardi believes that the Crimson Tide will be the 3-seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Lunardi's South Region:
- 1-seed Purduevs. 16-seed Incarnate Word/Southern
- 8-seed Clemson vs. 9-seed Oklahoma State
- 5-seed Auburn vs. 12-seed High Point
- 4-seed Kansas vs. 13-seed New Mexico State
- 6-seed USC vs. 11-seed Texas/TCU
- 3-seed Alabama vs. 14-seed South Alabama
- 7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Ohio State
- 2-seed BYU vs. 15-seed Colgate
Like Bracketology, KenPom's ratings are fluid and can change very quickly, as they're designed to be purely predictive. The purpose of this system is to show how strong a team would be if it played tonight, independent of injuries or emotional factors. Alabama enters December at No. 14, with an offensive ranking of No. 3, a defensive ranking of No. 38 and the Crimson Tide is No. 8 in the nation in adjusted tempo.
KenPom
(Rank, Team, Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating)
- Michigan, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 1st
- Purdue, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 20th
- Duke, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 5th
- Iowa State, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 4th
- Gonzaga, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 7th
- Houston, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 2nd
- Connecticut, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 8th
- Louisville, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 30th
- Arizona, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 11th
- Vanderbilt, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 25th
- Kentucky, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 12th
- Tennessee, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 13th
- BYU, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 22nd
- Alabama, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 38th
- Michigan State, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 6th
- Florida, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 10th
- Illinois, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 21st
- St. John's, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 32nd
- Indiana, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 14th
- Kansas, O-Rating: 50th, D-Rating: 9th
- Iowa, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 27th
- Auburn, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 71st
- LSU, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 40th
- Baylor, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 77th
- Clemson, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 42nd
The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings reward teams for beating quality opponents, especially on the road. It measures efficiency based on strength of opponent and location across all games played. It also uses a quadrant system based on the aforementioned factors along with opponent NET rankings:
- Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
- Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
- Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
- Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
Alabama has a NET ranking of 14th, as it is 2-2 against quad 1 teams, 3-0 against quad 4 teams and 0-0 against quad 2 and 3 teams.
NET Rankings
(Rank, Team, Record in Quads 1-4)
- Michigan: 3-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 0-0 Q4
- Duke: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0, Q3, 5-0 Q4
- Purdue: 2-0 Q1, 1-0, Q2, 2-0 Q3, 2-0, Q4
- Vanderbilt: 2-0 Q1, 2-0, Q2, 1-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Gonzaga: 1-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Arizona: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- Iowa State: 1-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- UConn: 2-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Louisville: 1-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
- Michigan State: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Tennessee: 1-1 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
- Alabama: 2-2 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Indiana: 0-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
- BYU: 1-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
- Kentucky: 0-2 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
- Iowa: 0-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- Kansas: 1-2 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
- Houston: 1-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
- LSU: 0-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- Utah State: 0-0 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- Butler: 1-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- St. John's: 0-3 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 1-0 Q4
- USC: 1-0 Q1, 1-0, 2-0, 3-0
- Illinois: 0-2 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
- Yale: 1-0 Q1, 0-1 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 1-0 Q4