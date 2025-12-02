Bama Central

Alabama's Placement in KenPom, NET Rankings, Bracketology Entering December

Where the Crimson Tide stands in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, KenPom ratings and NET rankings one month into the season.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) and Alabama Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) in action against Maryland during the Players Era tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025.
Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) and Alabama Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) in action against Maryland during the Players Era tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
In this story:

Alabama men's basketball ranks No. 12 in the country after posting a 5-2 start to the season.

While the AP Top 25 utilizes numerous factors to determine its weekly list, there are a few more ranking systems that include the Crimson Tide. Perhaps three of the most notable are KenPom ratings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and NET rankings.

Alabama opened the Players Era Festival last week with a loss to then-No. 12 Gonzaga 95-85 on Nov. 24, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to take UNLV down 115-76 last Tuesday and dominate Maryland 105-72 last Wednesday. Lunardi believes that the Crimson Tide will be the 3-seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Lunardi's South Region:

  • 1-seed Purduevs. 16-seed Incarnate Word/Southern
  • 8-seed Clemson vs. 9-seed Oklahoma State
  • 5-seed Auburn vs. 12-seed High Point
  • 4-seed Kansas vs. 13-seed New Mexico State
  • 6-seed USC vs. 11-seed Texas/TCU
  • 3-seed Alabama vs. 14-seed South Alabama
  • 7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Ohio State
  • 2-seed BYU vs. 15-seed Colgate

Like Bracketology, KenPom's ratings are fluid and can change very quickly, as they're designed to be purely predictive. The purpose of this system is to show how strong a team would be if it played tonight, independent of injuries or emotional factors. Alabama enters December at No. 14, with an offensive ranking of No. 3, a defensive ranking of No. 38 and the Crimson Tide is No. 8 in the nation in adjusted tempo.

KenPom

(Rank, Team, Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating)

  1. Michigan, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 1st
  2. Purdue, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 20th
  3. Duke, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 5th
  4. Iowa State, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 4th
  5. Gonzaga, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 7th
  6. Houston, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 2nd
  7. Connecticut, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 8th
  8. Louisville, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 30th
  9. Arizona, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 11th
  10. Vanderbilt, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 25th
  11. Kentucky, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 12th
  12. Tennessee, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 13th
  13. BYU, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 22nd
  14. Alabama, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 38th
  15. Michigan State, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 6th
  16. Florida, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 10th
  17. Illinois, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 21st
  18. St. John's, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 32nd
  19. Indiana, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 14th
  20. Kansas, O-Rating: 50th, D-Rating: 9th
  21. Iowa, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 27th
  22. Auburn, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 71st
  23. LSU, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 40th
  24. Baylor, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 77th
  25. Clemson, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 42nd

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings reward teams for beating quality opponents, especially on the road. It measures efficiency based on strength of opponent and location across all games played. It also uses a quadrant system based on the aforementioned factors along with opponent NET rankings:

  • Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Alabama has a NET ranking of 14th, as it is 2-2 against quad 1 teams, 3-0 against quad 4 teams and 0-0 against quad 2 and 3 teams.

NET Rankings

(Rank, Team, Record in Quads 1-4)

  1. Michigan: 3-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 0-0 Q4
  2. Duke: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0, Q3, 5-0 Q4
  3. Purdue: 2-0 Q1, 1-0, Q2, 2-0 Q3, 2-0, Q4
  4. Vanderbilt: 2-0 Q1, 2-0, Q2, 1-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  5. Gonzaga: 1-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  6. Arizona: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  7. Iowa State: 1-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  8. UConn: 2-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  9. Louisville: 1-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
  10. Michigan State: 2-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  11. Tennessee: 1-1 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
  12. Alabama: 2-2 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  13. Indiana: 0-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
  14. BYU: 1-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
  15. Kentucky: 0-2 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4
  16. Iowa: 0-0 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  17. Kansas: 1-2 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4
  18. Houston: 1-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4
  19. LSU: 0-0 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  20. Utah State: 0-0 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  21. Butler: 1-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  22. St. John's: 0-3 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 1-0 Q4
  23. USC: 1-0 Q1, 1-0, 2-0, 3-0
  24. Illinois: 0-2 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4
  25. Yale: 1-0 Q1, 0-1 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 1-0 Q4

Read More:

feed

Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Home/Basketball