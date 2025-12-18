Ryan Chapman Breaks Down The Sooners Ahead of CFP First Round on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Ryan Chapman from Oklahoma Sooners On SI as we prepare for the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff game in Norman against the Sooners.

Chapman opens the program by reviewing the final two weeks of Oklahoma's season and discussing the details of the Sooners' injury report. Will Oklahoma have its starting center for the game? If not, how will the Sooners pivot?

We continue by discussing the odd storyline Alabama receiver Germie Bernard created with the lights in Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. What does Chapman think of the lights? Crimson Tide cornerback Zabien Brown said the field was hard in Norman and Chapman acknowledged the changes in the field conditions from last season to this year.

The Sooners welcome one of their star defensive players back into the lineup on Friday. How effective will R Mason Thomas be? Is he going to play every down on defense, or just situationally? Can Brent Venables confuse Ty Simpson again and force more turnovers?

The program transitions to the offensive side of the ball where we discuss John Mateer and his progress with his hand injury. Mateer has reportedly shed his wrist brace since the season ended. Will he be a gun slinger in Norman or will he take what the Alabama defense gives?

Lastly Chapman helps everyone out who's going to the game by discussing some of his favorite places in Norman.

