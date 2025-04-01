Rylan Griffen Enters Transfer Portal: Roll Call, April 1, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Alabama basketball guard Rylan Griffen entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, per On3's Pete Nakos. Griffen spent last season at Kansas.
Griffen was a member of Alabama's Final Four team during the 2023-24 season, his sophomore campaign. The Crimson Tide made the Sweet 16 during his freshman season.
An athletic, lengthy sharpshooter who proved himself a valuable contributor and adept scorer, Griffen is a portal target with a lot of name value and high-level postseason experience.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Doubleheader vs. Alabama State (4 p.m. CT) and Samford (6 p.m. CT) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch (Game One) Watch (Game Two) Listen
- Men's golf: Maridoe Intercollegiate in Carrolton, Texas
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: in fourth place through 36 holes at Maridoe Intercollegiate in Carrolton, Texas
Did You Notice?
- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he's heard a contract extension for running back Derrick Henry has been talked about.
- Alabama gymnasts Gabby Gladieux and Lilly Hudson received four WCGA Regular Season All-America honors between the two of them.
- Fellow former 2023-24 Crimson Tide men's basketball player Sam Walters also entered the transfer portal.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 142 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 1, 1967: Dock Rhone, Jr., a 5-8, 185-pound guard from Carver High in Montgomery was the first black player to try out for the Crimson Tide football team. He was joined in spring practice by Andrew Pernell, Arthur Dunning, Melvin Leverette and Jerome Tucker. Rone and Pernell played in the spring game, and both had a spot on the team for the fall, but Rone had to drop out of school. Pernell stayed on the team, but didn’t dress for a game.
- April 1, 2006: No one knew it at the time, but the last A-Day Game with Mike Shula as head coach was played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. D.J. Hall caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to be named game MVP as the White defeated the Crimson 17-3 before approximately 40,000 fans.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'd do it again in a minute. If you’re a football player, you dream of playing for Coach Bryant.”- John Mitchell
We'll Leave You with This:
Check us Out On:
See Also:
Published