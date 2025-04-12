Sarah Ashlee Barker Invited to 2025 WNBA Draft: Roll Call, April 12, 2025
Alabama will have representation at the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York. Crimson Tide guard Sarah Ashlee Barker was invited to attend this year's draft in person.
Barker led Alabama in scoring this season at over 18 points per game and put up one of the most impressive performances in the entire NCAA tournament with a 45-point game against Maryland in the Crimson Tide's crushing loss to Maryland in the second round.
She is trying to be come the first Alabama player drafted since Brittany Davis was picked in the third round by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. Barker would become the ninth player in program history drafted to the WNBA.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field in Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, All Day
- Football in A-Day event, Tuscaloosa, 12 p.m. CT
- Baseball vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Softball vs. Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: LSU 4, Alabama 0
- Women's tennis: Alabama 5, Arkansas 2
- Baseball: Mississippi State 13, Alabama 3 (Eight Innings)
Did You Notice?
- Two former Alabama golfers made the cut at The Masters. Davis Riley (-2, T17) and Justin Thomas (E, T27) will be competing the next two rounds.
- . While Nick Dunlap missed the cut, his 19-shot improvement from the first round (90) to the second round (71) was the largest in a golf major in nearly 60 years, earning a lot of respect from the golf world.
- The Alabama men's golf team is up to No. 15 in the national rankings.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
131 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 12, 1981: Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior was the fifth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Cardinals, behind George Rogers (Saints), Lawrence Taylor (Giants), Freeman McNeil (Jets), and Kenny Easley (Seahawks). Future Hall of Fame players selected later on were Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.
April 12, 1991: Team captains from the 1990 Crimson Tide, quarterback Gary Hollingsworth, safety Efrum Thomas and kicker Philip Doyle, imprinted their hands and feet at Denny Chimes. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Age has nothing to do with it. You can be out of touch at any age." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant