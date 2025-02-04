Sarah Ashlee Barker On Ann Meyers Drysdale Watchlist: Roll Call, February 4, 2025
Alabama women's basketball star Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced the list Monday.
Barker averages 16.7 points per game and recently returned from an early-January injury sustained against Florida to post a career-high 36 points in her first game back on Jan. 26 (a loss to Vanderbilt). She leads the No. 23 Crimson Tide in scoring.
She is one of 13 players in the SEC to feature on the watchlist. Her most recent action was against her former school, Georgia, on Feb. 2. Barker had eight assists in that game, tying her career best.
- The Alabama women's soccer program announced the addition of Christine Nairn as an assistant coach on Monday. Nairn was previously an assistant coach at Houston after a successful professional playing career. Head coach Wes Hart described the hire as a home run in a press release.
- Former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton, now with the Utah Jazz, sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Monday's game and departed the action. The injury did not look good, even as sprained ankles go. Sexton barely got to play in the game.
- There has been much discourse surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" play, of which former Alabama football quarterback Jalen Hurts is at the center. Hurts, however, doesn't seem to see a whole lot of controversy as the Eagles approach the upcoming Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- February 4, 1940: Billy Neighbors, a consensus All-American lineman and captain of the 1961 national championship team, was born in Tuscaloosa.
- February 4, 1966: Fresh off winning a second straight national championship, quarterback Steve Sloan and receiver Dennis Homan were named to the 23-member Academic All-American team. Meanwhile, Kenny Stabler, expected to be the starting quarterback, said he would split time between spring football and baseball. Baseball coach Joe Sewell called Stabler one of the most talented left-handed pitchers he had ever seen.
"Billy Neighbors was a self-made person. He lost his father extremely early. He had brothers that were good football players, but Billy was different. He was just self-made. He could see something, and he had enough insight of what needed to be done to be great. He was bound and determined to be something special. He became very special in the eyes of everybody."- former teammate Bill "Brother" Oliver