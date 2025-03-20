Scott Cochran Adds Another Crimson Tide Product to West Alabama Staff: Roll Call, March 20, 2025
Former Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran became the next head coach for the University of West Alabama this offseason. Since his arrival, he's hired numerous Crimson Tide products to his coaching staff and that continued on Wednesday.
Cochran named former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland as UWA's director of player personnel. Ragland becomes the sixth former Alabama player on Cochran’s staff, as he joins Blake Sims, Bo Scarbrough, OJ Howard and more.
"Reggie Ragland is a proven leader with a championship mentality, and we couldn't be more excited to have him join the UWA family as our director of player personnel," Cochran said in a press release. "As a Super Bowl champion and former SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he knows exactly what it takes to compete and win at the highest levels.
"Reggie's experience, passion for the game, and ability to connect with young athletes will be instrumental in recruiting top talent to our program. We know he will make an immediate impact in shaping the future of UWA Football."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swimming and Diving: NCAA Championships, Federal Way, Wash. All Day, ESPN+
- Men's Tennis: vs. No. 19 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch
- Baseball: vs. No. 1 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Florida State 5, Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama standout offensive lineman Cam Robinson signed with the Houston Texans. It's a one-year deal for $12 million but can be worth up to $14.5 million. The 34th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for his entire career.
- After touching down in Cleveland for Alabama men's basketball's first and potentially second matchup of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide held a practice in the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice facility.
- Alabama baseball's Full Count documentary series provided a sneak peek at the team's thoughts on left fielder and team captain Kade Snell.
- Former Alabama basketball and current Grand Rapids big man Charles Bediako went off for a career-high 26 points on 75 percent from the field while also grabbing 15 rebounds.
- Alabama baseball's home against No. 1 Tennessee will be in front of a sold-out Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 154 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 20, 1942: Alabama's 33rd annual A-Day game was won by the White squad, 13-7. Head coach Frank Thomas noted one of his top priorities was finding a replacement for Cotton Bowl star Jimmy Nelson. Johnny August and Monk Mosley were battling for the left halfback spot left vacant by Nelson's graduation. – Bryant Museum
March 20, 2004: Alabama basketball defeated top-seeded Stanford in the second round of the 2004 NCAA tournament, 70-67, to reach the Sweet 16. Kennedy Winston scored 21 points, Earnest Shelton 14 points, and Chuck Davis and Antoine Pettway each added 12.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I am not worried about imitators. No way someone can do us better than us. True innovators may pose a competitive threat but I like our chances there.”
–– Dr. Matt Rhea of the Alabama performance center on this date in 2021.