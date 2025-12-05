SEC Championship Edition of Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's kick off a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brax Garrison of Purple Turtle Roofing. Our trio discusses the Crimson Tide's latest football signee and Garrison gives his thoughts on the Iron Bowl before we dive into the SEC Championship with our traditional Friday segments.

The program begins by catching up with Garrison who's been all over West Alabama with Purple Turtle Roofing this week. Garrison gives his thoughts on the Iron Bowl before Woods details the latest addition to the Crimson Tide's Class of 2026.

We begin talking about the SEC Championship Game by recapping Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer's SEC Championship press conferences and discussing a missing player for both teams. Which injury is more impactful?

The show hits the voicemail line where Dax gives his prediction for the SEC Championship before discussing our keys to the game. Garrison reminds the listeners of Alabama's success on third down in the last matchup while highlighting the turnover battle. Woods puts the pressure on Gunner Stockton and the Alabama receivers, while Gaither dives into Ty Simpson's health and a defensive focus for the Crimson Tide.

We turn to our three players to watch and select a number of impactful players for Alabama in the SEC Championship Game before looking at the entire slate of games and choosing winners in the six conference title games on Friday and Saturday.

