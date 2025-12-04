Why LT Overton is Out for the SEC Championship Against Georgia

Alabama football released its initial availability report on Wednesday evening ahead of the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, and there was a surprising name listed.

Crimson Tide BANDIT LT Overton was listed as "out" for Saturday's game against Georgia. However, on Tuesday, he was made available to speak to the media ahead of the SEC Championship, and didn't show any signs of an injury — a non-contact jersey, a brace, a boot, etc.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke during Thursday's pregame press conference, and he shared that Overton, along with fellow defensive lineman Kelby Collins, have illnesses.

Overton has 35 tackles for Alabama this season, including six for loss, with four sacks (only trails WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre for the team lead in both categories). Overton was a member of the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

DeBoer mentioned wolves Pierre and Qua Russaw as the primary candidates to take more snaps in Overton's absence.

With Overton out, redshirt sophomores Jordan Renaud and Keon Keeley are next on the depth chart. In 12 appearances this season, Renaud has 13 tackles, including 0.5 for loss. In 10 appearances, Keeley has eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed Overton's impact during the teleconference, as the BANDIT tied his his season-high in tackles with six during the first game between Alabama and Georgia in September.

"I have a lot of respect for [Overton], we recruited him out of high school," Smart said. "A Georgia kid, his dad was at Bama while I was there and I've known him for a long time. I have tremendous for him as a player and a competitor. I wish him nothing but the best with everything that's going on in his family that way as well.

"For us, it'll just be next-man-up. That's what you do as coaches. You try to prepare for who's going to be there. Again, it's not something that we know how they're going to change things because he's not there. They've got other good players. They've got depth just like we do."

During Overton's Tuesday media availability, he said, "It means a lot" to be playing in the SEC Championship as a senior, but as previously stated, he was downgraded to out. Nevertheless, he is extremely confident in the Crimson Tide with or without him.

"I think we're the best team in the country, regardless of what conference or anybody has to say," Overton said. "It's us against the world, regardless."

