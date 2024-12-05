SEC Dominates SEC/ACC Challenge: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham discusses the domination of the SEC in the ACC/SEC challenge and what that means for this college basketball season.
If anyone still questioned the legitimacy of the Southeastern Conference as a basketball league, that was put to rest during Tuesday and Wednesday's ACC/SEC Challenge, which the SEC won 14-2.
Not only did the SEC nearly sweep the challenge, but a lot of the wins weren't even particularly close. Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt all won by double digits. On the other hand, the two losses the SEC suffered (Kentucky and Auburn), both came down to the final minutes.
The results showed how deep the SEC and how challenging it is going to be to win the conference this season.
ACC/SEC Challenge Results:
Arkansas at Miami- Arkansas W, 76-73
Notre Dame at Georgia- Georgia W, 69-48
Cal at Missouri- Missouri W, 98-93
South Carolina at Boston College- South Carolina W, 73-51
Syracuse at No. 3 Tennessee- Tennessee W, 96-70
Georgia Tech at No. 21 Oklahoma- Oklahoma W, 76-61
Wake Forest at No. 22 Texas A&M- Texas A&M W, 57-44
No. 23 Ole Miss at Louisville- Ole Miss W, 86-63
Florida State at LSU- LSU W, 85-75
No. 4 Kentucky at Clemson- Clemson W, 70-66
No. 10 Alabama at No. 20 North Carolina- Alabama W, 94-79
Virginia at No. 13 Florida- Florida W, 87-69
No. 18 Pitt at Mississippi State- Mississippi State W, 90-57
Texas at NC State- Texas W, 63-59
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech- Vanderbilt W 80-64
No. 2 Auburn at No. 9 Duke- Duke W, 84-78
