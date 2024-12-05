Bama Central

SEC Dominates SEC/ACC Challenge: Just a Minute

The SEC proved it is the deepest conference in college basketball winning 14 of the 16 matchups against the ACC, including Alabama's 94-79 win at North Carolina.

Katie Windham

Dec 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Dec 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham discusses the domination of the SEC in the ACC/SEC challenge and what that means for this college basketball season.

If anyone still questioned the legitimacy of the Southeastern Conference as a basketball league, that was put to rest during Tuesday and Wednesday's ACC/SEC Challenge, which the SEC won 14-2.

Not only did the SEC nearly sweep the challenge, but a lot of the wins weren't even particularly close. Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt all won by double digits. On the other hand, the two losses the SEC suffered (Kentucky and Auburn), both came down to the final minutes.

The results showed how deep the SEC and how challenging it is going to be to win the conference this season.

ACC/SEC Challenge Results:

Arkansas at Miami- Arkansas W, 76-73

Notre Dame at Georgia- Georgia W, 69-48

Cal at Missouri- Missouri W, 98-93

South Carolina at Boston College- South Carolina W, 73-51

Syracuse at No. 3 Tennessee- Tennessee W, 96-70

Georgia Tech at No. 21 Oklahoma- Oklahoma W, 76-61

Wake Forest at No. 22 Texas A&M- Texas A&M W, 57-44

No. 23 Ole Miss at Louisville- Ole Miss W, 86-63

Florida State at LSU- LSU W, 85-75

No. 4 Kentucky at Clemson- Clemson W, 70-66

No. 10 Alabama at No. 20 North Carolina- Alabama W, 94-79

Virginia at No. 13 Florida- Florida W, 87-69

No. 18 Pitt at Mississippi State- Mississippi State W, 90-57

Texas at NC State- Texas W, 63-59

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech- Vanderbilt W 80-64

No. 2 Auburn at No. 9 Duke- Duke W, 84-78

Read more: Three Takeaways From Alabama Basketball's Imposing Win Over North Carolina

Alabama Guard Houston Mallette Bids Redshirt Goodbye, Debuts Against North Carolina

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama