Second Day of Alabama Football Camp Reaction on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods, as we react to the second day of Alabama football camp. The program dives into what we saw at camp today as well as Tank Jones's college commitment.
We open with Jones's decision to commit to the Oregon Ducks and discuss what may happen next on the recruiting trail.
The program then turns its attention to the practice fields in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide was back for its second day of fall camp. Today we spent time observing the offensive and defensive lines to try to make out who may be contributors this season. The left guard position battle became clearer and the backup offensive line has potential as the team is 30 days away from kicking off against Florida State.
We discuss defensive line standouts in our short viewing period before turning our conversation to Ryan Grubb's press conference. Did he reveal who might be the fourth wide receiver and what do we take from his comments on the quarterbacks?
