Should Ryan Williams Return Punts and an Injury Outlook on The Joe Gaither Show
Today's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" focuses on several Crimson Tide football topics as the program is in the middle of an off week on the calendar. Let's discuss Ryan Williams and his role returning punts, the Alabama injury situation, Kalen DeBoer and his comments on the Alabama offense and two former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.
Alabama freshman superstar Ryan Williams was sent out to return a punt late in the Wisconsin matchup. Why did DeBoer choose to risk him? Is that a good role for Williams on this team? What are the other options with Cole Adams' injury?
We utilize the Adams injury to discuss all the current injuries on the team as the Crimson Tide enjoys rest on an off week. How severe is Qua Russaw's injury? Who replaces him if he's out for an extended period? Who's the most important injured player for Alabama to get back for next week's contest against Georgia?
The show transitions into DeBoer's comments on the SEC Teleconference about his offense and the progression the team has shown through three weeks. How many more layers does the Crimson Tide offense have left to reveal?
Lastly, we highlight and discuss the two former Crimson Tide quarterbacks in the NFL going through a rough time, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young. Young was benched by the Panthers while Tagovailoa was sent to the IR. What's next for both these signal callers?
