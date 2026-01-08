Bama Loses a Free Throw Contest and Keeps Working in Portal on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brax Garrison as we talk about last night's Alabama basketball loss and the Crimson Tide's current activity in the transfer portal. Garrison helps us speculate on the Alabama quarterback situation while giving us his opinion of Hollywood Smothers.

The program opens up with Alabama basketball's loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. We complain about the free throws and the officiating in the game as the stripes made the game a chore to watch. The Crimson Tide came up short without Aiden Sherrell and lost Labaron Philon in the second half to cramps. Why is the team dealing with so many nagging injuries this season?

We transition from basketball into the end of the football offseason as we haven't seen Garrison since the playoffs began. He gives us his opinion on the final few games before taking us into the transfer portal and the offseason movement. Garrison details which transfers he think the Crimson Tide will miss before diving into which incoming tranferee he likes best.

Will Hollywood Smothers become a feature running back for the Crimson Tide? Who does Smothers remind Garrison of?

The show transitions from the transfer portal to the quarterback room where Ty Simpson has made his decision to enter the NFL Draft. Will the Crimson Tide be able to keep both Austin Mack and Keelon Russell?

