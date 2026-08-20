Stock Up, Stock Down With Alabama Offense on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez, as we carry our theme from yesterday into a discussion on the offense side of the ball. Which Alabama skill guys have their stock arrows heading up?

The program begins on the voicemail line where our caller asks about Alabama utilizing play-action passing in 2026 and asks if new center Racin Delgatty can compete in the SEC? Gaither says the play-action game will be better, but not to a level that impresses the Crimson Tide fan base and then compares Delgatty to an former Alabama center with a similar body style. Could Delgatty anchor the middle of the line like William Vlachos did at the start of the Saban dynasty?

We move from the call into "Stock Up, Stock Down" where Gaither immediately picks Keelon Russell for a stock up candidate. Fernandez picks Ryan Coleman-Williams as his first pick and each host debates if the other's pick is valid before highlighting our other candidates.

The show flips to talk about "Stock Down" candidates and Gaither surprises by selecting Alabama's best offensive lineman, Michael Carroll, as his top choice. Will Carroll's stock remain high despite the move to guard?

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