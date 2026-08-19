Alabama Center Racin Delgatty Talks Transfer and Transition to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football saw center Parker Brailsford enter the NFL Draft this past spring, leaving the program with a massive hole to fill in the middle of the offensive line. Brailsford started nearly every game for the Crimson Tide for the past two seasons after following head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2024 season.

The Crimson Tide scoured the transfer portal for Brailsford's replacement, landing on Cal-Poly's Racin Delgatty.

"I had 30-plus offers out of the portal," Delgatty said. "I mean, 30 schools wanted me to be their starting center, so it was really amazing. It started off slow, because what happens is all the big schools is they slowly go down to the FCS guys, and then once they saw me, it was like a hidden gem, and everyone was going crazy."

Delgatty was pursued heavily after appearing in 22 games over three seasons, starting 12 for the Mustangs last season. He earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors and allowed only 11 pressures and no sacks on over 460 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. But Alabama didn't have to do anything special to get Delgatty's attention in the portal.

"They just had to bring me out here and show me what it was about, show me the trophy room. It's Alabama," Delgatty said.

The senior immediately got to work upon choosing the Crimson Tide. Delgatty touted a 15 pound weight gain from a season ago and is now playing at 305 pounds. He credited strength coaches David Ballou and Rick Danison for their attention to detail, but was also quick to praise the Crimson Tide cafeteria for helping him get to SEC playing weight.

"I eat steak, chicken, salmon everyday. We're so blessed in the nutrition," Delgatty said.

Delgatty said he already feels a difference as the extra weight and enhanced strength help him to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and create holes for ball carriers. However, the strength and conditioning staff's support couldn't prepare him for the biggest challenge in coming to Tuscaloosa.

"The heat is crazy," Delgatty said. "What they talk about at Field 3, that's a real thing. Besides that, just the strength piece, just getting in the weight room."

The Californian steps into an Alabama offensive line room in the midst of an identity crisis as the Crimson Tide is going all in to revive the running game after posting a measly 104.1 yards per game on the ground last season. Delgatty described his vocal leadership style and said his experience adds an edge to the running game this season.

Delgatty transferred to Tuscaloosa in conjunction with the program hiring new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. The center praised Klemm's teaching ability and his commitment to physicality as the offensive line looks for more production this season.

"The biggest thing he's taught me is how to be really physical," Delgatty said. "I'm already a physical guy, you guys have probably seen my tape at Cal-Poly, but he's all about striking, putting guys in the dirt, he's all about that."

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