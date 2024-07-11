Storylines We're Watching Heading into SEC Media Days: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss some of the top storylines heading into next week's SEC Media Days.
Various conferences have held their respective media days this week, and 2024 SEC Media Days kicks off on Monday with LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, signifying that the college football season is right around the corner. It will be the first time having Oklahoma and Texas in the mix with the Sooners appearing on Tuesday and Texas on Wednesday.
For years, SEC Media Days was held just up the road from the Alabama campus in Hoover, but the annual event has moved around the past few years. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, this year's rendition will be held in Dallas.
Alabama will speak on Wednesday for Kalen DeBoer's first appearance at SEC Media Days, and the Crimson Tide player representatives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opens up the event each year on Monday with his stance on things happening around the SEC and college athletics. As one of the most valued voices in college sports, Sankey's message holds important insight.
BamaCentral will be providing coverage all next week from Dallas.