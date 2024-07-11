Bama Central

Storylines We're Watching Heading into SEC Media Days: Just a Minute

What will Kalen DeBoer's focus be for his first appearance as Alabama head coach at next week's SEC Media Days?

Katie Windham

Jul 17, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss some of the top storylines heading into next week's SEC Media Days.

Various conferences have held their respective media days this week, and 2024 SEC Media Days kicks off on Monday with LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, signifying that the college football season is right around the corner. It will be the first time having Oklahoma and Texas in the mix with the Sooners appearing on Tuesday and Texas on Wednesday.

For years, SEC Media Days was held just up the road from the Alabama campus in Hoover, but the annual event has moved around the past few years. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, this year's rendition will be held in Dallas.

Alabama will speak on Wednesday for Kalen DeBoer's first appearance at SEC Media Days, and the Crimson Tide player representatives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opens up the event each year on Monday with his stance on things happening around the SEC and college athletics. As one of the most valued voices in college sports, Sankey's message holds important insight.

BamaCentral will be providing coverage all next week from Dallas.

Published
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama