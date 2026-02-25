Which Young Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson Thinks is Ready for Bigger Role

Alabama's young inside linebackers were in a unique situation last seaosn. During the 2024 season, the general expectation was that both Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson would not be on the team in 2025. Lawson was likely headed to the NFL and Jefferson was out of eligibility.

But Lawson came back for another seaosn with the Crimson Tide after suffering an injury late in the 2024 season, and Jefferson got an extra year of eligibility as a former junior college player because of the Diego Pavia ruling. This was great news for Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack for last season because he had two veterans in the middle of his defense, but it leaves the Tide with very little experience at the position heading into 2026.

Almost all of Alabama's meaningful snaps at inside linebacker in 2024 and 2025 were taken by Lawson, Jefferson Jihaad Campbell (2024) and Nikhai Hill-Green (2025.) Alabama added Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson from the portal to provide some veteran experience at the position.

Rising junior Cayden Jones and redshirt sophomore QB Reese are the oldest returning players at inside linebacker. Alabama also brings back Duke Johnson, Luke Metz and Abduall Sanders Jr. and brings in freshmen Xavier Griffin and Zay Hall.

Lawson is officially off to the NFL this offseason and spoke at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. He was asked about the young linebackers behind him at Alabama and started to give praise to a few before deciding to hone in on one specific guy.

"Honestly, I would just say QB because just watching him develop from a freshman to a sophomore," Lawson said. "Man, he wasn’t even traveling to the games, but he’s showing up to every meeting and just being present no matter what the situation was. His role couldn’t grow that much last year, but he still took advantage. I’m definitely excited for him and the rest of the inside backers."

Reese is an in-state product out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham. After redshirting his first season in 2024, Reese appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season during its run to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. His biggest role was on special teams, but he also saw some snaps on defense. He finished the year with six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"He's always been a hard worker," Tim Keenan III said of Reese at the combine. "He's going to keep working harder. I expect him to make some big plays this year. He's gonna do his thing."

Because of the talent and experience ahead of him his first two years in Tuscaloosa, Reese has had to wait patiently in the wings. He easily could have transferred out to another SEC program but has waited for his opportunity to be a big contributor for the Crimson Tide this season.