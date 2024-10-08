The Extra Point: Panthers HC Dave Canales' Comments on Bryce Young
Bryce Young got some reps on Sunday in the Carolina Panthers' matchup with the Chicago Bears, but if first-year head coach Dave Canales' postgame comments are any indication, it wasn't a precursor to Young reassuming the starting quarterback job.
The former Alabama star and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, who was chosen with the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft (a pick the Panthers acquired in a major trade with the Bears), was benched last month for veteran Andy Dalton following a couple of ineffective starts to open the 2024 regular season. Canales, hired from Tampa Bay, said Young played Sunday largely in an effort to preserve Dalton's health as the team's offensive line struggles.
There were numerous hypotheticals tossed around in the aftermath of Young's benching, with most trained in the direction that it was surprising to see a team take such a drastic step with its top overall pick so early into his career. It did not seem then that Young would be traded, and while it may not be likely even now, Canales seemed to have done anything but given the second-year player his vote of confidence Sunday.
Young went 4-of-7 passing for 58 yards, recording neither a touchdown nor an interception. He had not played since a September 15 loss against the Chargers. The Bears defeated Carolina 36-10, dropping the Panthers' overall mark to 1-4. Young is 0-2 in his starts, games his team lost by a combined margin of 73-13. He's yet to record a passing touchdown and has one rushing score.