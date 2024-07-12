The One Burning Question at SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the last show before "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" takes on Dallas at SEC Media Days. Lets dive into new numbers for Alabama football, which new jersey numbers do you need to be aware of for week one? We also chat about Nick Saban's speech at the ESPY's last night and cap the show off with a few burning questions concerning the Crimson Tide.
The show opens by highlighting five players who switched their jersey numbers from spring practice. Three offensive players and two defensive players get our spotlight as a total of nine jersey swaps were confirmed this morning. Who will be standing out sporting a new number this fall and which player is a marketing genius regardless of the playing time he earns?
We transition into last night's Icon Award at the ESPY's presented to former Alabama coach Nick Saban. He took seven minutes to inspire the sports world and hit us right in the feels with certain talking points so we highlight the handful of things that caught our attention from his acceptance speech.
Lastly the show gets ready for SEC Media Days in Dallas as we'll be heading out to hear from the who's who in the SEC. What's the number one question we plan on asking head coach Kalen DeBoer as he steps to the podium for his first SEC Media Days?
