What Led to Alabama's Improved Pass Rush against Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Oklahoma entered the first round of the College Football Playoff as the nation's leader in sacks, but by the end of Friday night's game between the Sooners and Alabama, it was the Crimson Tide defense with more sacks in the matchup on the way to a 34-24 win.

Sooner quarterback John Mateer was having his way with the Alabama defense. He often had all the time he wanted to sit back in the pocket with little pressure coming from the Crimson Tide. Alabama was able to flip it around in the second half, where it generated four of its five sacks.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gave a lot of credit to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and his staff. Wommack said the defense's ability to affect the quarterback drastically affected the outcome of the game.

"We knew we had to adjust," DeBoer said. "Mateer was having too much time to sit back there. They found some explosive plays through the passing game and then him using his feet. Someone’s going to find an opening downfield, too, and that happened at least once on scrambles. Just having to crank up a little bit more pressure to get Mateer uncomfortable. The key is getting him down too, because he's a really good athlete, and our guys did that."

In the previous matchup against the Sooners, Alabama only sacked Mateer two times. Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, Keon Keeley and Kelby Collins all recorded a sack while Yhonzae Pierre and London Simmons combined for a sack in Fridayday's win. Alabama now has 30 on the season.

It will be a challenge for the defense as Alabama now prepares to face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and has nearly 3,000 passing yards to go along with 240 rushing yards and 39 total touchdowns.

Indiana's offensive line has done a good job at protecting Mendoza. The Hoosiers are top-30 in the country in sacks allowed with just 18 given up on the season. Alabama has the talent and depth to affect Mendoza though.

DeBoer likes the direction the defensive front is headed and applauded their unity and discipline.

"They worked together as unit," DeBoer said. "That’s what I love to see is everyone just trusting that they stay in their lanes or whatever the game is that they’re working with the pass rush as a unit that they all work together and understand the responsibility. And for the most part, he [Mateer] didn’t get out and have these wild, explosive run plays that I know he’s capable of.”

No. 9 Alabama will face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

