The Real Alabama Quarterback Question on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we've officially hit the summer sports doldrums. The program highlights Alabama's two national championship performances over the weekend, takes Dax on the voicemail line and then dives into a deeper quarterback question than just wondering who's going to play under center.
The program opens by highlighting Fernandez's NBA Finals discussion from last week as the event is heating up. We spin back to the weekend and highlight two Alabama athletes that won national championships over the weekend in impressive fashion.
We then transition to our voicemail line where Dax drops some takes on the WNBA and then gets us fired up on an Alabama quarterback discussion.
Crimson Tide offensive coordinator has mentioned a few times that Ty Simpson is in the driver's seat to lead the team this fall, but can he lead it well enough to put him into an NFL Draft discussion?
