Third Saturday Preview and Alabama Basketball Talk on Fernandez & Friends

The Third Saturday in October is nearly upon us.

On today's episode of Fernandez and Friends, we brought in Tennessee Vols on SI publishing editor and football beat reporter Caleb Sisk for a breakdown of the game from Tennessee's point of view.

We started the show by getting a rundown on Tennessee's offense. The Vols have had some struggles offensively. Starting quarterback George MacIntyre has been up and down, and the offensive line has been shaky, but running back DeSean Bishop has been one of the best rushers in the SEC.

We then moved to the other side of the ball, where Tennessee's defense has been dominant. Xavier Gilliam is an SEC Defensive Player of the Year candidate and could wreak havoc on Alabama if center Racin Delgatty is unable to play (he is currently listed as questionable).

We wrapped up our time with Sisk by getting his official prediction for Saturday's game, with him forecasting a convincing Alabama win.

The second half of the show featured BamaCentral lead basketball writer Hunter DeSiver. We talked about Alabama's time at SEC Tipoff, the Crimson Tide's opening exhibition against Furman, and expectations for players on the roster.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.