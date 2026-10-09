Alabama Basketball Showcases Depth in Preseason Victory Over Furman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has started its 2026-27 preseason strong with a 111-93 home victory over Furman.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats' biggest emphasis this offseason was to get his team bigger, and some of the taller additions showed out on Thursday night in Coleman Coliseum.

Former Kentucky big Brandon Garrison was the first player to transfer to Alabama and that eagerness to play in Oats' system was immediately evident. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound senior came off the bench and scored 13 points in the first half on a perfect 6 of 6 from the field (1 of 1 from deep). Garrison did exit the game midway through the second half and was wearing tape on his knee when he returned (he did not come back into the game).

Garrison wasn't the only transfer to shine early in this one, as fellow forward Cole Cloer scored nine points in 12 minutes before the break. Cloer, who came to Alabama after enrolling early and redshirting at NC State, wears jersey No. 33. It's clear that he'll be taking a lot of three-pointers this year, as he finished the game with 14 points on 4 of 10 from downtown.

These two helped the Crimson Tide take a 60-49 lead at halftime, and as the score suggests, it was far from perfect. Getting on the offensive glass was one of UA's weak points and that showed early, as Furman led in that category 4-1 four minutes into the evening. Alabama did pick it up at the end of the half, but it's still a question mark. The same is said for the defense, especially in the backcourt.

"Our defense is not nearly where it needs to be," Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network at halftime. "Our defensive rebounding is a problem. Just disappointing, because that was a big area we tried to emphasize, both with the roster construction and our coaching. We've got to figure this defensive rebounding out."

Guarding the three-point line was an issue all night long, as Furman sank 18 shots from deep. Alabama fixed some of its mistakes in the second half, as more players got involved and the margin continued to grow. Amari Allen, who withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft following a stellar freshman campaign, filled the stat sheet with a team-high 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

In addition to Cloer, fellow freshmen Tarris Bouie and Qayden Samuels each finished in double figures — a promising note for the future and depth. Bouie finished second on the team in points with 18, as his high-flying ability will drop some jaws this season.

Samuels was in the starting lineup, as guards Aden Holloway (suspended), Anderson Diaz (upper body injury), Preston Murphy Jr. (upper body injury) and Jaxon Richardson (illness) sat out.

Furman was the first of three scrimmages on Alabama's schedule, with Ole Miss (Oct. 15) and Auburn (Oct. 22) coming over the next two weeks in Birmingham.

Final Stats

This story will be updated with quotes from the postgame press conference.

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