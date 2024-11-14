Three Alabama Football Players To Watch This Weekend on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into two notable recruiting notes, the College Football Playoff's Week 2 rankings, the Crimson Tide secondary, the Mercer Bears and more.
The show opens with recruiting as Alabama suffered a decommitment from a prominant recruit. Is losing Caleb Cunningham from the Crimson Tide Class of 2025 a big blow? Who else is rumored to be flirting with decommitting from the Capstone?
We continue with the conversation as the College Football Playoff committee put out its Week 2 poll. Alabama moved up in the polls after destroying LSU, but did the committee's choices make sense? Georgia dropped out. Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas are all ahead of Alabama, how does the committee make sense of the rankings so far?
The show then transitions into this weekend as Alabama football plays agains the Mercer Bears. Does Mercer have any shot at coming into Tuscaloosa and beating the Crimson Tide? We discuss what the Bears could do to threaten Alabama and identify our three players to watch this week at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.