Three Alabama Players to Watch Against LSU on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a big Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Alabama-LSU matchup in depth and pick our three players to watch this week as the Crimson Tide heads to Death Valley.
The show opens from an LSU perspective as we put on our coaching hats and try to decide how the Tigers will go about attacking the Crimson Tide on offense and defense. Has the LSU schedule prepared them to take on Alabama?
We flip to the Alabama perspective and predict how Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will get after Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense. Nussmeier has had a strong season, but in games against South Carolina and Ole Miss started slowly, can Alabama impliment strategies for another slow start on Saturday?
The hosts then put on our offensive hat and talk about how South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M got after LSU defensively. The Tigers hired a new defensive coordinator for 2024, has Blake Baker's leadership created a better Bayou Bengal defense?
The show concludes by selecting our three players to watch this week. Both hosts pick running backs while one special teamer gets an honorable mention. Who are you three players that need to have big games in order to Alabama to win?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.