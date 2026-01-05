NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Carson Schwesinger Favored Over James Pearce Jr.
Could the individual defensive awards in the 2025 season go exclusively to Cleveland Browns?
It seems like that will be the case, as pass rusher Myles Garrett is a massive favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year, and one of his teammates is the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger is -550 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he’s one of two players with shorter than 14/1 odds to win this award. Schwesinger appeared in 16 games during the 2025 regular season, racking up a whopping 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
The Browns linebacker is ahead of Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. (+370) in the latest odds to win this award.
Here’s a look at each player’s case following the regular season, as well as the latest odds to win this award, which feature several top picks as long shots in this market.
2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Carson Schwesinger: -550
- James Pearce Jr.: +370
- Nick Emmanwori: +1400
- Xavier Watts: +4000
- Jihaad Campbell: +20000
- Abdul Carter: +30000
- Jahdae Barron: +30000
- Donovan Ezeiruaku: +50000
Carson Schwesinger Favored to win DROY
The argument for Schwesinger is pretty simple, as he recorded the sixth-most tackles in the NFL this season while also ranking 27th in the league in tackles for loss.
The rookie has become a key piece of the Cleveland defense going forward, and the Browns had one of the most impressive defensive units in the league, ranking fifth in EPA/Play, eighth in EPA/Rush and fourth in EPA/Pass.
While there weren’t massive sack numbers for Schwesinger, he’s also not an edge rusher that is expected to be getting after the quarterback on every play. He has been the favorite in this market for quite some time, and his odds have only improved since Week 18 concluded.
James Pearce Jr. Makes Late Push for DROY
Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. leapt into the No. 2 spot in the odds for this award after recording two sacks in a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.
A late first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pearce proved to be one of the best pass rushers in the class, recording 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 games.
He has the flashy sack numbers, but it’s hard to say that he had the same play-to-play impact as Schwesinger.
Pearce played just over 50 percent of the Falcons’ snaps on defense while Schwesinger played over 95 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps. That could be a key reason why the second-round pick has the edge in the odds after the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.