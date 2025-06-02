Three Former Alabama Golfers Finish Memorial Tournament: Roll Call, June 2, 2025
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday.
And while the former Texas standout dominated, Alabama had three past golfers participate in this weekend's event: Justin Thomas, Bud Cauley and Nick Dunlap.
Thomas finished tied for 31st with a 5-over par. He shot 80-69-71-73 over the last four days. As a true freshman in 2011-12, the consensus top-five recruit in the nation won the Haskins Award and the Nicklaus Award, presented to the National Player of the Year, while also taking home the Phil Mickelson Award (National Freshman of the Year).
Cauley was tied for 39th logging 7-over par on 71-74-75-75. Between 2008-09 and 2009-10, Cauley was a two-time first-team Golfweek All-American and a two-time second-team PING All-American. He was also selected to the All-Nicklaus Team as a freshman and was a finalist for the Hogan Award as a sophomore (semifinalist as a freshman).
Dunlap tied for 44th (8-over par) after shooting 74-74-75-73 this weekend. Dunlap announced in January 2024 that he was turning professional midway through his sophomore season after winning The American Express to become the first amateur to win on TOUR in more than 30 years. He was later named the 2024 Arnold Palmer Award Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events are scheduled.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama deputy athletic director J Batt will be the next AD at Michigan State. Batt, who was at UA from 2017-22, was Georgia Tech's athletic director for the past couple of years.
- Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Aces rookie guard Aaliyah Nye tallied the first double-digit scoring performance of her WNBA career against the Seattle Storm, as she logged 10 points with one rebound and two steals.
- The NFL reminded the football world of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' historic 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos in 2023. Tagovailoa dominated in the offensive masterpiece, as he completed 23 of 26 pass attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
- Nye and fellow Alabama rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker faced off in the WNBA for the first time on Friday. Here's a look at their respective schedules for the month of June as they'll go head-to-head once again on the 11th.
- We've hit June, which is the same month as Alabama men's basketball's summer camps. Signups for Team Camp (June 4-6) are closed, but Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon sent out a reminder on his Instagram that the rest of the dates are still available to register with this link.
- After entering Sunday at the top of the Spanish Women's Amateur leaderboard, Alabama women's golfer Julia Sánchez Morales finished in second place, posting a final score of 8-under par on 280 strokes. She shot 1-under par on Sunday, but first-place Adriana Garcia Terol's 5-under performance in the final round tallied her final score to 9-under.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
89 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum
June 2, 1990: Eddie Lacy was born in Gretna, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.”
— Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina