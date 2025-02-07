Three Questions Ahead Of The 2025 Alabama Baseball Season. Just A Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Peyton Davis offers up three question marks a week before first pitch of the 2025 Alabama Baseball season.
After an abrupt and disappointing finish to the first year under Alabama baseball head coach, Rob Vaughn, the Tide have a completely different look going into the coach's second season.
Familiar faces begin and somewhat end with their star sophomore duo: shortstop Justin Lebron and left-handed starter Zane Adams. Beyond that, the team will have new faces in most other spots which raises multiple key questions ahead of Opening Day.
Adams is paired at the top of the team's rotation with returning redshirt sophomore, Riley Quick, coming off of season-ending Tommy John surgery just three innings into his first start. Not only will Quick be ready for next weekend, he has been touching high 90s in inter-squad scrimmages over the past few weeks.
The Tide's third weekend starter is where question marks begin for Vaughn. Returning arms such as Tyler Fay, Matthew Heiberger and Hagen Banks as well as Georgia Tech transfer, Aeden Finateri are names to watch that could fill that role.
The Tide's opening nine will also be something to watch throughout non conference play. Vaughn is tasked with replacing six spots in the lineup with entirely new faces, and will look to his incoming transfer class to do so.
Miami first baseman, Jason Torres, Sanford third baseman, Garrett Stanton as well as a pair of JUCO outfield transfers, Bryce Fowler and Richie Bonomolo Jr are all names to be aware of in replacing production from 2024's team.
The way Vaughn mixes and matches the batting order will be a very important development prior to the team's gauntlet SEC schedule.
The Tide also have major question marks behind the plate after the sophomore catcher, Luke Vaughn, recently being lost for the season.
LSU transfer, Brady Neal, as well inexperienced junior, Will Plattner, will be called into a larger role than expected to man the catcher room this year.
Plenty of question marks, but also plenty of excitement just seven days away from getting a look at the team in action against the visiting Bradley Braves.