Transfer Portal Surprises on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have. a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Hunter Brantley. The trio gets into Alabama baseball, the latest transfer portal news and starts looking at this week's NFL Draft.
Our program opens with Brantley discussing baseball as the Atlanta Braves have started the season poorly and Alabama's baseball team appears to have fallen into hard times. What's left in the Crimson Tide season? What does Alabama need to do to host an NCAA Regional?
The show moves from baseball into the transfer portal as the Crimson Tide has been able to retain its players in the spring transfer portal window so far. How? We get creative wondering what Alabama head coach Kalen DeBeor said to the team to keep them from entertaining the portal.
Lastly we begin looking at the NFL Draft as it kicks off on Thursday in Green Bay. Fernandez advocates for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as his New York Giants are rumored to be interested in the former Crimson Tide signal-caller.
