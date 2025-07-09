What's Alabama Football's Most Concerning Position Group? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we let the voicemail machine lead two conversations and then welcome Joe Wood of New Era Wrestling to the show.
We open with the voicemail line asking what our most concerning position group is for the Alabama football team in 2025. Our caller offers a great nomination but Gaither and Woods choose two different groups that present questions in the upcoming season.
The second question from our caller is for Woods as his Ty Simpson scrutiny is under fire. What will Simpson have to do this season to turn Woods from a doubter into a believer?
We then welcome Joe Wood to the program to discuss New Era Wrestling's next event on July 12. The Star Spangled Bash will be held at Swann Gym in Jasper, Ala., at 7:30 p.m. Our very own Joe Gaither will serve as the special guest ring announcer. Use promo code "LARRYD" when purchasing tickets for a discount.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.