Trio of Alabama Baseball Signees Make it to Tuscaloosa: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program received great news as a trio of highly thought of prospects look likely to join Rob Vaughn after having a challenging experience with the Major League Baseball Draft.
Myles Upchurch was selected in the 19th-round with the 564st overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds, but took to social media to post the popular gif from Forrest Gump, indicating that he'll likely join the Crimson Tide program as a true freshman this fall. Upchurch was listed as the No. 167 overall prospect entering the weekend's draft.
American Christian Academy star Eric Hines went undrafted, and took to social media to post photos of himself in an Alabama uniform, indicating he will join the program. Hines was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama.
Baseball America’s 24th-ranked high school prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft Will Rhine went undrafted and also posted to his social media himself in a Crimson Tide uniform.
Did You Notice?
Montana Fouts returns to Tuscaloosa next week to play for the Talons in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. She tweeted out a giveaway on her social media to encourage fans to come out to the game.
Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was featured by the Seattle Seahawks on their social media pages after his photoshoot in his game day uniform.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
45 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.
July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball. I just wanted to keep playing. I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus. We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.”— Riley Smith to the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983.