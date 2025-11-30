Bama Central

Alabama Football Secures SEC Championship Rematch

The SEC Championship game will feature a matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs for the fifth time in the game's history.

Joe Gaither

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
No. 10 Alabama defeated the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl 27-20 to complete the regular season with a 10-2 record and a 7-1 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Crimson Tide's strong play throughout the 2025 season has qualified the program for the 2025 SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will take on No. 4 Georgia in Atlanta for the second time this season, this time with the conference title on the line. The Bulldogs completed the regular season 11-1 with their only loss coming to the Crimson Tide on September 27 in Sanford Stadium.

The two programs met in Athens in Week 5 with Alabama winning 24-21. The Crimson Tide got out to a 24-14 half time lead and sealed the victory with a 4th-and-1 stop in their own red zone and a third-and-5 conversion with 90 seconds remaining to kill the remaining clock.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will meet in the SEC Championship game for the fifth time since the game's inception in 1992 with Alabama holding a 4-0 advantage. It marks the 16th appearance in the game for Alabama, and the 13th appearance for Georgia. The Crimson Tide is 11-4 all-time, while the Bulldogs are 5-7 in the matchup.

The contest will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

Georgia Bulldogs Schedule 2025

  • 8/30 : vs. Marshall : W 45-7
  • 9/6 : vs. Austin Peay : W 28-6
  • 9/13 : at Tennessee : W 44-41 OT
  • 9/27 : vs. Alabama : L 24-21
  • 10/4 : vs. Kentucky : W 35-14
  • 10/11 : at Auburn : W 20-10
  • 11/1 : vs. Florida : W 24-20
  • 11/ 8 : at Mississippi State : W 41-21
  • 11/15 : vs. Texas : W 35-10
  • 11/22 : vs. Charlotte : W 35-3
  • 11/28 : vs. Georgia Tech : W 16-9

Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule 2025

  • 8/30 : at Florida State : L 31-17
  • 9/6 : vs. Louisiana Monroe : W 73-0
  • 9/13 : vs. Wisconsin : W 38-14
  • 9/27 : at Georgia : W 24-21
  • 10/4 : vs. Vanderbilt : W 30-14
  • 10/11 : at Missouri : W 27-24
  • 10/18 : vs. Tennessee : W 37-20
  • 10/25 : at South Carolina : W 29-22
  • 11/ 8 : vs. LSU : W 20-9
  • 11/15 : vs. Oklahoma : L 23-21
  • 11/22 : vs. Eastern Illinois : W 56-0
  • 11/29 : at Auburn : 27-20

