Two Alabama Athletes Honored After Standout Week: Roll Call, April 23, 2025
Alabama sophomore Doris Lemngole was honored as the Women's Runner of the Week by the Southeastern Conference and the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week after breaking her own NCAA record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Wake Forest Invitational.
Alabama freshman Dismus Lokira was honored as the Men's Freshman of the Week by the SEC after breaking the Alabama school record in the 10,000m at the Bryan Clay Invitational, finishing in 27:47.20. His performance was the fastest by any SEC runner and is the eighth fastest time nationally in the event this season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf: SEC Championship First One, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 7, Alabama State 0
- Baseball: Alabama 11, Samford 7
Did You Notice?
- Alabama tennis player Matias Ponce De Leon plans to enter the transfer portal.
- ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky spent time on Tuesday advocating for former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe as he's one of the most interesting prospects entering this year's NFL draft.
Former Alabama and Michigan forward Sam Walters has committed to SMU.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 129 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 23, 1971: Alabama Associate Athletics Director, Sports Medicine (Football), Jeff Allen was born.
April 23, 1989: Fresh off winning the Butkus Trophy, Derrick Thomas was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the fourth person selected in the draft, Thomas, who was in Las Vegas with the ESPN crew for the draft, relays back to Tuscaloosa in a conference call, "I'm ecstatic about going to Kansas City." — Bryant Museum
April 23, 1992: Arie Kouandjio was born in Cameroon.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Whenever I see those crimson jerseys and crimson helmets, I feel humbled to have played football for Alabama. Other players in the NFL talk to me about their schools and their traditions. I just smile knowing the immense love Alabama fans have for our school and its football program. I'm proud to be a part of that Crimson Tide heritage."- Derrick Thomas