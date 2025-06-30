Two Commits, Two Trades and Trash Talk on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter Brantley as we tackle Alabama latest commitments, two Crimson Tide athletes on the move and a former defensive lineman talking about his time in Tuscaloosa.
The program opens by discussing Alabama's latest two commitments as the Crimson Tide has moved into the top 10 in the recruiting rankings. What do we see in the Crimson Tide's new commits? We break down Zay Hall and Xavier Griffin's film and how they might fit in Kane Wommack's defense.
Two former Alabama athletes are on the move as Collin Sexton and Minkah Fitzpatrick have been traded in the last 24 hours. Is Sexton's move to Charlotte combined with Brandon Miller already on the roster enough to get you to watch the Hornets?
Lastly, we discuss former Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis' comments to Pete Nakos. Oatis discussed why he left Alabama and transferred to Colorado. Does his reasoning make sense?
