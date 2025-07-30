Tyler Gentry Clears Waivers, Outrighted by Royals: Roll Call
Former Alabama baseball player Tyler Gentry cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals on June 22. Correspondingly, he was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, as is the team's right since Gentry had never been outrighted before in his career.
The Royals drafted Gentry in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft. After not playing any professional games that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he climbed the ladder and reached the majors in August of last year. It was a short stay for Gentry, who played just three games for Kansas City.
Gentry has played in 65 games for Omaha this season. In 219 at-bats, he has a .205 average, 23 extra-base hits and 24 runs batted in. The outfielder was hitless during his MLB stint in 2024.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama football linebacker Que Robinson may have been injured again. An arm injury in the LSU game last November cost hom the remainder of his final season with the Crimson Tide. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft this spring.
- Former Crimson Tide outfielder Andrew Pinckney is back (tied) at the top of the home-run leaderboard for the Rochester Red Wings after he hit his 14th of the season on Tuesday.
- Sarah Ashlee Barker has kept up her tradition of putting up warm-up half-court shots. This was something she frequently did while in college at Alabama.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 31 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant