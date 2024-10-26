University of Alabama Wows Homecoming Crowd With Drone Show: Roll Call, October 26, 2024
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Alabama held a number of Homecoming activities on the quad on Friday night. Traditions were upheld as the University held a pep-rally and bonfire, but the highlight of the evening was a spectacular drone show.
The show featured iconic images in Alabama-lore, from the script-A to Coach Bear Bryant's houndstooth hat to even an elephant as the technology wowed attendees.
Attendees heard from head coach Kalen DeBoer along with the Alabama captains as they thanked the crowd for their support and got people excited for Saturday's Homecoming matchup with the Missouri Tigers.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf at Landfall Tradition, Wilmington, North Carolina
- Baseball at Florida State, Tallahassee, Florida. 11 a.m. CT
- Football versus Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 2:45 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
Alabama women's golf is tied for ninth after the opening round of the Landfall Tradition with a team total of 6-over par 294. Molly Brown Davidson paces the Crimson Tide in 13th place individually, finishing her round 1-under.
Did You Notice?
- The University of Alabama promoted Justin Spring to Associate Head Coach of gymnastics on Friday. He has been on the coaching staff since June 2022 and he spent 12 seasons as head coach at Illinois.
- Noah Clowney played 16 minutes in Brooklyn's Friday night game against the Magic. He scored even points, got two rebounds, one steal and had one turnover as the Nets lost to Orlando 116-101.
- The Alabama women's adapted athletics team defeated Illinois 69-36 to open their season.
- Alabama women's basketball received a commitment from Joy Egbuna out of Mansfield, Texas. Egbuna reportedly chose Alabama over North Carolina, Mississippi State and Colorado.
- Alabama football continued its Friday tradition of welcoming in a special guest in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 26, 1968: Linebacker Mike Hall was credited with 24 tackles during Alabama's 21-14 victory over Clemson at Denny Stadium. "Mike was all over the field, making good things happen today," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the win. A fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to George Ranager capped the one touchdown victory. – Bryant Museum
October 26, 1989: Dre Kirkpatrick was born in Gadsden, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"For [them] to kind of say we haven't deserved their respect to call us Alabama, they call us `Red Team.’ And for their head coach to come out and say they can play against anybody, I don't think we're just anybody. We won two national championships in a row and we're undefeated right now. So we're not just anybody."- – AJ McCarron after defeating Tennessee