USF Head Coach Alex Golesh Can't Wait to Face Alabama; Roll Call, July 24, 2024
There's no doubt that Alabama football's 17-3 victory over USF was the Crimson Tide's ugliest win of last season.
Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe was benched entering the game after his performance in the loss to Texas the week before and backups Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner both struggled on the road against the USF Bulls on Sept. 16, 2023.
USF head coach Alex Golesh spoke about holding Alabama in check throughout last year's game during Tuesday's American Athletic Conference Media Days, and can't wait to face the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sept. 7.
"Bama gotta play South Florida," Golesh said. "They came to our place. We had every opportunity to be successful in that game and we couldn't finish it. Now we get to go redeem ourselves...It’s absolutely imperative for us to play the best teams we possibly can. Going to Alabama is absolutely huge for us."
In addition to it being a rematch from last season, this game will have a very significant moment in college football history as the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium will officially be dedicated as "Saban Field" at halftime.
Did You Notice?
- Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke on the tragic passing of former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. The Vikings selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was set to begin his rookie year in the NFL this coming fall.
- Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to commend his players for their efforts this summer.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts launched The Jalen Hurts Foundation. Its mission is to strengthen communities, by serving, mentoring, and advancing youth. The website states that "this will be done by providing resources and support programs to create positive role models among our youth. There is an opportunity to encourage and nurture our youth to pursue their passions and it is a privilege to use our platform to do so."
- 11 Alabama football players were named to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 watchlist: linebacker Deonte Lawson, quarterback Jalen Milroe, defensive back Malachi Moore, linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, interior defensive linemen Tim Smith and Tim Keenan III, edge rusher Keanu Koht, offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, kicker Graham Nicholson, punter James Burnip and tight end CJ Dippre.
- Former Alabama men's basketball forward and two-time All-SEC Defensive Team member Donta Hall signed a two-year deal with Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz of the EuroLeague.
- Former Alabama soccer standout defender Sasha Pickard signed with Brooklyn FC of the USL Super League.
- Alabama men's tennis had five athletes listed on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Scholar-Athlete Team: Zach Foster, Roan Jones, Yair Sarouk, Andrii Zimnokh and Matic Dimic; The women's team has six athletes listed: Anne Marie Hiser, Sydney Orefice, Margaux Maquet, Ansley Cheshire, Ola Pitak and Klara Milicevic.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
38 Days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 24, 1942: All of college football was in for a dramatic change with a number of players and coaches having been inducted into the armed services. Coach Frank Thomas of Alabama said his coaches Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Tilden Campbell and Ed Hickerson were all in the armed services along with players Vaughn Stewart, Morton Kimball, Lloyd Wise, Howard Hughes, Mackey McCoy, Carl Mims, Herman Beard, Linday Lauro, John Suski, Louis Godfrey, Red Billings and Buel St. John during World War II.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense.