Vanderbilt Players Honored After Historic Upset: Roll Call, October 8, 2024
The national honors came rolling in for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday after their historic upset over then No. 1 Alabama. The Commodores had player selected by three different national award services for its player of the week after the 40-35 victory.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was chosen as the Maxwell Player of the Week and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week for his leadership and playmaking ability against the Crimson Tide.
Commodores lineman Gunnar Hansen was chosen as the Outland Trophy player of the week after the tackle helped Vanderbilt rush for 166 yards against Alabama. Hansen was also chosen as the SEC's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama women's golf finished in sixth place at the Illini Invitational at Medinah with a team total score of 7-under par 857. Mattison Frick and Harriet Lockley both finished 2-under, tied for 29th.
Did You Notice?
- On this date in 1972 Joe Namath graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.
- Alabama Track and Field had three runners honored as SEC Cross Country Runners of the Week. Brenda Tuwei was named SEC Women's Freshman of the Week, Doris Lemngole was named SEC Women's Runner of the Week while Dismus Lokira was named SEC Men's Runner of the Week.
- Former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney joined "The Jim Rome Show" and credited preparation for his strong start to 2024. McKinney, in his first season with the Green Bay Packers, has an interception in five straight games.
- Former Alabama track and field star Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, lost his NXT North American Championship on the CW's NXT. Femi's NXT North American Championship reign comes to an end after a record 273 days while suffering his first loss after a 30 match winning streak.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 9, 1898: Joe Sewell was born in Titus, Ala.
October 9, 1937: A crowd of 8,000 braved rainy conditions to watch Alabama shut out South Carolina 20-0. Charley Holm led the Bama effort with 103 yards rushing on 15 carries while linemen Lew Bostick and Jim Ryba fronted the defensive charge. Scoring touchdowns were Hal Hughes, Joe Kilgrow and Buddy Beard.
October 9, 1972: "Joe Namath and His Jittery Jets" was the cover story of Sports Illustrated. "After two smashing wins, the Jets got ambushed in Houston and now must open at home against Miami, the only NFL team left unbeaten." Those who know their football history are well aware of how that game went.
October 9, 1995: Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.
October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again." — Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower- After losing at South Carolina in 2010.