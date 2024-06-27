What are the Trap Games for Alabama in 2024? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss which matchups could be trap games on Alabama football's 2024 schedule.
For the last few weeks, BamaCentral has been taking an early look at Alabama football's opponents in 2024. The series will wrap up on Friday with the Auburn Tigers. With a more comprehensive look at the schedule, it brings up the question of which matchups could become trap games for the Crimson Tide this year in Kalen DeBoer's first season.
The first potential tricky matchup is the Wisconsin game on Sept. 14. It has already been announced as an 11 a.m. kick, and it is the game before Alabama's likely biggest game against Georgia. The Crimson Tide players aren't super familiar with early kickoff times, and the team could be looking ahead to the big matchup with the Bulldogs. Also, it will be Alabama's first game against a Power Four team and first road game where some of the young or new players will be experiencing things for the first time.
Another potential trap game for the Tide is the trip to Oklahoma on Nov. 23. For the last few decades, Alabama traditionally plays a non-FBS school the week before the Iron Bowl. This year, the Crimson Tide will have to travel to Norman to take on the Sooners in a hostile environment.
What do you think are the trap games for Alabama this season?