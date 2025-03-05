What's the Best Game From Every Alabama Basketball Senior? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses five Alabama basketball players being celebrated on Senior Night against Florida.
It's a special day, as No. 7 Alabama men's basketball will be honoring five players after facing No. 5 Florida for Senior Night. These five have all made an impact on the current state of the team over the last three years.
Alabama guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson, center Clifford Omoruyi and walk-on Max Scharnowski will each have their moment of ovation tonight in a packed Coleman Coliseum.
But they've all had special moments throughout their Crimson Tide career on the hardwood. Here's a look at the best game from the five seniors.
Guard Mark Sears
Sears transferred to Alabama from Ohio in 2022. After helping lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in 2022-23 alongside current NBA forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, he's become the face of the program for the last two seasons. He was also the most prominent player in Alabama's Final Four run.
Sears sits as Division I’s active leader in points with 2,706 in his career. The dual-threat is also the only player in the SEC to rank in the top-2 in scoring and assists. He's had so many incredible performances but perhaps the best one came against South Carolina last season when he dropped 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Guard Chris Youngblood
Youngblood transferred to Alabama from South Florida in the offseason but the Tuscaloosa native missed the first 10 games of his career due to a foot injury that sidelined him for well before the season started. However, he's taken full advantage of the games he's played in since then and that was most evident against Mississippi State.
Youngblood must've had some sort of personal vendetta with the Bulldogs in the past because his two best performances of the season came against them as he combined for 50 points on 14-for-21 from downtown. Both of his point totals in those Mississippi State games (27 and 23) are by far his most this season.
Forward Grant Nelson
Nelson transferred to Alabama from North Dakota State during the 2023 offseason and was the main frontcourt member to lead the Tide to its first Final Four in program history last season. He has led the team in rebounds per game for both of his seasons in Tuscaloosa but has also been one of the top scorers.
Nelson's best game with the Crimson Tide is a no-brainer as it occurred during last season's Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina. Down by eight at halftime, Nelson took over and helped lead the Crimson Tide to an 89-87 victory by posting a jaw-dropping 24 points, 12 rebounds and a monstrous five blocks stat line.
Center Clifford Omoruyi
Omoruyi made an instant impact after transferring to Alabama from Rutgers this offseason with his defensive presence in the paint. The big man has started in every single game for the Crimson Tide this season and leads the SEC in two-point field goal percentage (.730).
Omoruyi's had a few standout performances, including the season-opener when he scored what still is a season-high 16 points. But an argument could be made that his best game was at home in the win over Kentucky a couple of weeks ago when he notched his first double-double at Alabama with 11 points and a Crimson Tide career-best 15 rebounds.
Walk-On Forward Max Scharnowski
Scharnowski has nine points in 34 minutes of action in his Alabama career. His best outing came last season, when he converted an and-1 while also grabbing an offensive rebound in the final two minutes of a win over South Alabama.
But Scharnowski's top performances have been off the floor as last year he was named the recipient of the Elite 90 Award, which recognizes the highest GPA by a student-athlete in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Scharnowski, a three-time Academic Honor Roll member, also landed a spot on the SEC Community Service Team last season.