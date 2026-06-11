Alabama Baseball College World Series Central: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

OMAHA, Neb. — 7-seeded Alabama made program history by qualifying for the College World Series for the first time since 1999 in head coach Rob Vaughn's third season. The Crimson Tide qualified by sweeping both the regional and super regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament and is now thrust into a four-team pod along with Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas for the right to play in the championship series.

"What an incredible job for this fan base and this town to get behind those kids," Vaughn said. "So huge that it started there and then, man, just a lot of hard work goes into it from our coaching staff to these players, and I think the most rewarding part of that whole thing for me was seeing guys celebrate together at the end. You know whether it's your starting shorts stop or whether it's your backup pitcher that doesn't ever throw, like, seeing those guys embracing and crying and and that moment is those are the moments through all of this stuff that you just won't forget, and super rewarding that we have a chance to to go be one of the final eight teams playing and that's what we said, man. We go this far, might as well just keep winning."

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama at the College World Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (38-22, 14-16 SEC)

What: NCAA Baseball College World Series

When: Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m. CT

Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama leads the series against Oklahoma 9-4 all-time, dating back to the first meeting in 2001. The Crimson Tide is 4-2 over the last two seasons against the Sooners in SEC play.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Sooners in a series 2-1 in the first weekend in April. Tyler Fay went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in the Friday game. The Crimson Tide mustered 10 runs on 10 hits, knocking out starting pitcher LJ Mercurius in the second inning.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide swept St. John's in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional behind two strong performances by starting pitchers Tyler Fay and Zane Adams. Alabama endured a 17-hour rain delay in game two and saw senior Jason Torres hit a seventh-inning grand slam to eliminate the Red Storm and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1999.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners swept 15-seeded Kansas in the Lawrence Super Regional. The Sooners never trailed against the Jayhawks and hit seven home runs over two games to advance to the College World Series.

Omaha Weather Information

Saturday, June 13 - Partly cloudy early, followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High around 80 degrees. 10-15 miles per hour winds with chances of rain at 50-percent.

Monday, June 15 - Partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees with winds ranging from 10-15 miles per hour. Temperatures are expected to drop in the evening with a low of 56 degrees.

Men's College World Series Schedule

• Men’s College World Series: Friday, June 12 - Sunday/Monday 21/22 | Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE (All Times Eastern)

◦ Game 1| West Virginia v. Troy | 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 2 | North Carolina v. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 3 | Alabama v. Oklahoma | 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 4 | Georgia v. Texas | 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 5 | 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 6 | 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 7 | 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 8 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 9 | 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 10 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 11 | 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Game 12 | 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Bracket 1 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Bracket 2 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Championship Series Game 1 | TBD Saturday, June 20 on ESPN

◦ Championship Series Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21 on ABC

◦ Championship Series Game 3 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 on ESPN (if necessary)

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