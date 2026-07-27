What Are the Most Important Games on Alabama's Schedule? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dive into the Alabama football schedule and talk about which games are the most important for the Crimson Tide's goals in 2026? We discuss the schedule before finishing with a short conversation about Alabama's newest linebacker commit, Tysir Young.

The show opens by welcoming Fernandez back to the east coast after two months away. We dive right into Alabama's football schedule and start ranking the 12 opponents on the 2026 schedule. Does the Florida State game mean more than other Southeastern Conference matchups after what happened last season?

Which is the least important league game? Kentucky or Mississippi State? The show goes counts down from 12-1 talking about why each game on the schedule matters. Our hosts agree on the final two, but where does the Georgia game fall in terms of importance after losing the SEC championship game last season to the Bulldogs?

Lastly, we transition into college football recruiting as the Crimson Tide secured a Class of 2028 linebacker's commitment over the weekend. What do we see in Tysir Young? How has the rising junior class come together over the summer and how will Young add to the class?

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