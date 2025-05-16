Bama Central

Where Will Derrick Henry Finish on the NFL All-Time Rushing List? Just a Minute

Henry currently sits at 19th on the NFL's all-time list for rushing yards.

Mason Woods

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry recently inked a brand new two year, 30 million dollar deal with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the highest paid running back over the age of 30 in NFL history.

At this point of his career, Henry has been absolutely dominant for nearly a decade and has the accolades to show for it. He is a two time NFL rushing leader, a three time NFL rushing touchdown leader, and a five time pro bowler. Not to mention he was AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and a top candidate for league MVP.

The Yulee, Florida native is currently 19th on the NFL's all-time rushing leaders list with 11,423 yards, just under 7,000 yards out of the top spot, occupied by Emmitt Smith who compiled 18,355 yards over his 12 year career.

While it is unlikely Henry could reach the top of the list, already being at the age of 31, he certainly has a chance to make a significant leap above several legendary running backs. At his current rate, if Henry were to play just five more seasons, he could easily find himself as a top-five rushing leader in NFL history.

