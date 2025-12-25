Which Crimson Tide Players are in the Playoffs? Bama in the NFL Tracker Week 17

The playoff picture has really started to clear up as five AFC teams have clinched their postseason spots, and five in the NFC have as well. Moreover, it would be really surprising for some other teams in each conference not to advance as well, as the Houston Texans have a 97 percent chance of making it, the Green Bay Packers have a 93 percent playoff probability, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are at 91 percent chance.

That leaves the NFC South, which we'll talk about in a moment. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens (nine percent chance mathematically), Detroit Lions (seven) and Indianapolis Colts (three), are still alive, albeit barely and needing serious help from other teams during the final two weeks of the season.

The amazing thing is that only one division title has been locked up, the NFC East, but could change with the first games this week on Christmas Day/Night. Here's a look at which teams are still playing for the Super Bowl and which former Alabama Crimson Tide players are on the roster:

AFC Playoff Teams Buffalo Bills (11-4): #72 Phidarian Mathis, DT

Denver Broncos (12-3): #51 Que Robinson, OLB#; 2 Pat Surtain II, CB

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4): None

Los Angeles Chargers (11-4): #75 Bradley Bozeman, C; #92 Justin Eboigbe, DL; #91 Da'Shawn Hand,DT; #22 Najee Harris, RB(Injured Reserve); #16 JK Scott, P

New England Patriots (12-3): #90 Christian Barmore, DT; #33 Anfernee Jennings, LB; #82 CJ Dippre, TE

NFC Playoff Teams Chicago Bears (11-4): None

Los Angeles Rams (11-4): None

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5): #30 Jihaad Campbell, LB; #69 Landon Dickerson, OL; #1 Jalen Hurts, QB; #36 Cameron Latu, TE; #6 DeVonta Smith, WR; #56 Tyler Steen, OG; #94 Byron Young, DT

San Francisco 49ers (11-4): #10 Mac Jones, QB; #3 Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Seattle Seahawks (12-3): #29 Josh Jobe, CB; #6 Jalen Milroe, QB; #40 Robbie OuztsTE; #90 Jarran Reed, DT

Likely in Playoffs (But Have Not Clinched) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-4): None

Green Bay Packers (9-5-1): #8 Josh Jacobs, RB; #29 Xavier McKinney, S

Houston Texans (10-5): #51 Will Anderson Jr., DE; #48 Christian Harris, LB; #39 Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Consequently, at least 30 former Crimson Tide players are poised to play in the NFL postseason this season, 32 if the Panthers hold on and win the NFC South.

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 3,114 (Bryce Young 2,691)

Passer rating: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 1002.2 (Mac Jones 97.4)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Ravens, 1,253 (Jahmyr Gibbs 1,102)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, and DeVonta Smith, Eahles, 72

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams Lions, 1,006 (DeVonta Smith 931)

Forced fumbles: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Quinnen Williams, Jets/Cowboys, 3

Fumble recoveries: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, 2

Tackles: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 119 (Xavier McKinney, 94)

Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Bengals 4; (Kool-Aid McKinstry and Marlon Humphrey 3)

Bama in the NFL Week 17 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 17 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL tracker injury update | Kristi F. Patrick/BamaCentral

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week

The Houston Texans got the late-season rally that the Dallas Cowboys hoped for when trading for Quinnen Williams, as the DeMeco Ryan's team has won seven straight and now have the inside lane on the postseason thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Indianapolis Colts. In other words, if they win, they're in.

The Texans (10-5) are facing a team that's already in the playoffs, but the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) need a win if they want to stay alive for the AFC West division title, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage.

The other game that we need to mention is Seattle (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (8-7). With a win the Seahawks can clinch NFC home-field advantage. Meanwhile, quarterback Bryce Young and Co., know that there's good chance regardless of the outcome that the NFC South will come down to next week's game at Tampa Bay. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says about the Panthers' rebuild, "They're way ahead of schedule" but if Carolina can't win this game and the Buccaneers also win this week then Tampa Bay will be favored to finish atop the division. Prior to this past week's dramatic finish, with Young's clutch touchdown throw to Jalen Coker on third-and-4, the Bucs had won five straight in the series, and the game will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

Bama In The NFL: Week 17 Notes

• Derrick Henry has moved into the top four in league rushing yards this season. He trails James Cook by 279 yards heading into the final two weeks of the season (Jonathan Taylor and De'Von Achane are second and third). With Buffalo having already clinched a playoff spot, one has to wonder how much the Bills might use Cook over the final two weeks. The Ravens (7-8) are technically still alive for the postseason, but would have to win the AFC North. That means they have to win their final two games and the Pittsburgh Steelers would need to lose twice.

• Young has led six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. It's the second-most in a season in Carolina history (Jake Delhomme with seven in 2003). He also 12 career game-winning drives, the second-most of any quarterback under the age of 25 since 1950 (Justin Herbert with 13).

• You may have saw that Barry Sanders congratulated Jahmyr Gibbs on breaking his NFL record for the most touchdowns by a player under the age of 24 all-time and the most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Earlier this week he was named to his second Pro Bowl. Gibbs is seventh in rushing with 1,102 yards and his 1,662 scrimmage yards are eighth. However his 17 total touchdowns (13 rushing, four receiver) are second behind Taylor (19).

• Historical note: Cleveland rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has at least 10 tackles in each of his last six games, which tied an NFL record, and seven games overall this season, which is tied for fifth most by a rookie in league history. One of those ahead of him and tied for third is Ryans with nine in 2006, back when he was with the Texans as a linebacker.

How to Watch: NFL Week 17 All times CT

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, noon (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 3:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)



Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m. (Peacock)



Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, noon (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, noon (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, noon (Fox)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, noon (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, noon (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)



Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

