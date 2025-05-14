Alabama Legend Derrick Henry Agrees to Historic Extension With Ravens
Alabama legend Derrick Henry received a historic extension with the Baltimore Ravens after a year of dominance, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First," Schefter posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old."
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner was named to his fifth Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,921 yards on 325 attempts (both the second-most in the NFL behind Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley). Henry's 16 rushing touchdowns were a part of three-way tie for the most in the league, as he joined Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and Detroit Lions/former Alabama standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
For the past few summers, Henry has been widely labeled as a candidate to slow down due to age. But the 31-year-old seems to be very far from that and this new deal only proves it.
Henry currently has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time.
