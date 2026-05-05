Which Alabama Football Player Has The Most To Prove in 2026? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss tonight's Alabama baseball game against Troy, set up the SEC softball tournament in Lexington and then discuss the Crimson Tide football players with the most to prove in 2026.

The program kicks off on the voicemail machine where our callers discuss the ABS system being put in place for the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover next month and tonight's game between the Crimson Tide and Troy.

We transition into women's sports as we highlight the SEC softball tournament bracket and briefly discuss Alabama's odds to make it to the championship game before highlighting a high profile gymnastics recruit that chose the Crimson Tide.

We keep the program moving by turning our attention to the Crimson Tide football team. Which player has the most to prove in 2026? Our hosts agree that Ryan Coleman-Williams has the most to prove in 2026 and discusses the junior's upcoming season.

We branch out and reach for a second pick as Fernandez choses a defender stepping into a fulltime starting role and Gaither picks a transfer. Which defender has more pressure entering the upcoming season, Yhonzae Pierre or Devan Thompkins?

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