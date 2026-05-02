Alabama Softball Earns No. 2 Seed in SEC Tournament, Full Bracket

With one of its best regular seasons in program history, Alabama softball (19-5 SEC) has secured the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the 2026 SEC Tournament. The tournament opens on Tuesday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky with the bottom six seeds battling it out in the single-elimination tournament.

Alabama will face the winner of Wednesday's game between 7-seed Arkansas and Tuesdays's 10/15 winner of Kentucky or Mississippi State on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide took two of three games from the Razorbacks during the regular season at home. Alabama swept Kentucky at home and did not face Mississippi State.

Oklahoma earned the top overall seed for the second year in a row. Florida and x rouned out the top four seeds. Alabama won seven of its eight conference series with four sweeps and finished with its highest SEC win total since 2014.

"The seven series wins is unbelievable," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Saturday. "It is a gauntlet. We lost the one on the road to Tennessee, and obviously they're a really good team. To do what we did on all the other road trips, coming in here and sweeping South Carolina–– because they're a good team... It just says a lot about their willingness to prepare, to stick with it. "

Alabama was picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll and far surpassed those predictions with a second-place finish. The Crimson Tide will be trying to win its first SEC tournament title since 2021.

2026 SEC Tournament bracket

2026 SEC Softball Tournament bracket | BamaCentral

Final SEC Standings

1. Oklahoma- 20-4

2. Alabama- 19-5

3. Florida- 17-7

4. Texas- 16-8

5. Tennessee- 16-8

6. Texas A&M- 16-8

7. Arkansas- 15-9

8. LSU- 13-11

9. Georgia- 12-12

10. Mississippi State- 9-15

11. Missouri- 9-15

12. South Carolina- 7-17

13. Ole Miss- 6-18

14. Auburn- 4-20

15. Kentucky- 1-23

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