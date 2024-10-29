Which Alabama Football Players Do You Want To See More of In November on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a big Tuesday on a BYE week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we hang out with Mason Woods to talk all things Alabama football.
The conversation kicks off with a look back at Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's post game press conference. Elko appeared to take a shot at Brain Kelly after their win over LSU because he clarified on Monday that he was not taking a shot at former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher.
This backdrop leads us into the first portion of our show as we rank the top five coaches in the SEC this season. Is Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer one of the five best? Where is Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and Georgia's Kirby Smart?
If we look at the positive, we have to flip to the negative as well so we rank the bottom five coaches in the SEC in 2024 as well. Who's the worst coach in the league this year?
Our discussion continues as we highlight Bray Hubbard's strong Pro Football Focus grade this week and use it to ask which Alabama players that aren't in big roles right now do you want to see more of in the month of November? Woods picks three offensive players while Gaither picks three defensive players we think could become contributors if given the chance.
The show ends with a look at Alabama in the NFL as the Crimson Tide had another strong week. Was Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman the best teammate this week?
