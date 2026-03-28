Tracker: Alabama Basketball's Returners, Additions, Departures for 2026-27 Season

4-seed Alabama basketball fell to 1-seed Michigan 90-77 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on March 27 in Chicago. This loss ended the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 season with a 25-10 record.

These next couple of days will be a reflection for Alabama and head coach Nate Oats. The Tide will recount the moments that made them laugh, cry and created a bond that will last a lifetime. But the page will be turned to the 2026-27 season very soon.

The transfer portal opens on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and closes on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

This article will be updated regularly throughout the offseason as changes to the roster and staff occur.

Last Update: March 28

Players Who Could Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Labaron Philon Jr. (would be a junior)

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Jalil Bethea (would be a junior)

G Davion Hannah (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Amari Allen (would be a sophomore)

F Aiden Sherrell (would be a junior)

F London Jemison (would be a sophomore)

F Taylor Bol Bowen (would be a senior)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

Exhausted Collegiate Eligibility

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Wrightsell was the lone 2025-26 Alabama player who was also a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team. He wrapped up his sixth season of basketball, playing three with the Crimson Tide after starting his career with Cal State Fullerton. He was labeled by Oats as a leader of this team on numerous occasions and his early departure from last season following an Achilles rupture gave him a National Championship mentality.

Wrightsell averaged 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals. In 27 appearances (19 starts), he played 27.3 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .403/.360/.793.

Houston Mallette

Whenever Mallette's name was mentioned during a press conference, Oats lit up and gushed over him. The guard was also recognized as a leader and it showed every game via his extreme energy on and off the floor. Like Wrightsell, Mallette's 2024-25 season — his first in Tuscaloosa after three years at Pepperdine — ended early due to knee injuries, and he plays every game as if it's his last.

Mallette averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals. In 35 appearances (12 starts), he played 23.3 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .372/.355/.886.

Noah Williamson

Williamson transferred out of Bucknell last offseason after being named the Patriot League Player of the Year. The Alabama center was available for every game this season, but he averaged less than 10 minutes per contest. His season-high was 10 points against Kentucky, but he also scored eight with two 3-pointers in the Round of 32 win over Texas Tech.

Williamson averaged 1.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks. In 33 appearances (no starts), he played 8.2 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .313/.167/.643.

Officially Returning

Will be updated

NBA Draft Declarations

Will be updated

Outgoing Transfers

Will be updated

Incoming Transfers

Will be updated

Assistants on the Move

Will be updated

Incoming Assistants

Will be updated

The 2026 Recruiting Class

The rankings listed are from the time of each player's commitment

Tarris Bouie, Small Forward

Bouie, who signed with Alabama last November, is the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list. The 6-foot-6, 170-pound SPIRE Academy standout from Geneva, Ohio, is the 13th-ranked player at his position and the second-best athlete in his state.

“I have a very good relationship with coach [Nate] Oats," Bouie told ESPN when he committed. "We talk often, and that was the big difference in my decision. He is a genuine guy. Coach Oats recruited me hard, and I really like their style of play. Over the summer, I remember him being at almost every one of my games.

Qayden Samuels, Small Forward

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., is ranked as a consensus 4-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 6 small forward and the No. 2 recruit in the state, per 247 Sports. He's also the No. 23 prospect in On3's rankings and holds the No. 22 spot in ESPN's list.

“Qayden Samuels is an electric scorer and has proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the country," Oats said in a press release. "Qayden is a very good athlete who plays above the rim and makes good plays with the ball in his hands. We are elated to sign one of the most sought-after players in the country.”

Jaxon Richardson, Small Forward

The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder from Southeastern Prep is ranked as the No. 21 prospect nationally, the No. 7 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, per 247 Sports. He's also the No. 27 prospect in On3's rankings and is No. 17 in the ESPN100.

The McDonald's All-American is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, who was in the league for 14 years. He's also the brother of Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson.

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